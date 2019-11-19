Dubai Airshow 2019: UAE enters final stages of air power double deal

The UAE Air Force is putting the finishing touches on a set of new orders for two additional Saab GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and a further three Airbus A330 MRTT platforms.

The soon to be signed $1.08 billion GlobalEye buy is the third of its kind from the service, bringing the incoming fleet total to five, while its MRTT fleet will now rise to six.

‘I am so proud that the UAE has put trust in us to deliver this important defence capability’ a Saab spokesperson said. ‘We now look forward to bringing additional aircraft on