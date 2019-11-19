To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dubai Airshow 2019: UAE enters final stages of air power double deal

19th November 2019 - 11:54 GMT | by Tim Martin in Dubai

RSS

The UAE Air Force is putting the finishing touches on a set of new orders for two additional Saab GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and a further three Airbus A330 MRTT platforms.

The soon to be signed $1.08 billion GlobalEye buy is the third of its kind from the service, bringing the incoming fleet total to five, while its MRTT fleet will now rise to six.

‘I am so proud that the UAE has put trust in us to deliver this important defence capability’ a Saab spokesperson said. ‘We now look forward to bringing additional aircraft on

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

