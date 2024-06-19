Transforming Military Communications | Intelsat Interview at Eurosatory 2024

Brought to you in partnership with Intelsat

Rory Welch, Vice President of Global Government & Satellite Services at Intelsat, discusses the company’s innovative solutions in transforming military and humanitarian operations through advanced communication technologies.

Speaking with Alix Valenti, Welch elaborates on Intelsat’s multi-layer network strategy, which integrates space and terrestrial layers to provide resilient and high-performance communication solutions.

Welch also shares insights on the recent acquisition of Intelsat by SES and its impact on the industry, along with exciting developments attendees can expect at their Eurosatory 2024 booth.

To learn more about Intelsat’s capabilities, see the company at Hall 5b - E453 at Eurosatory 2024.