Transform real world complexity into a virtual one (Sponsored)

17th June 2022 - 16:47 GMT | by Industry Spotlight

V5D is a software ecosystem that fundamentally changes the way in which users manage their GIS data and the production of large-scale digital twin environments.

This video is brought to you by Presagis.

V5D provides impressive performance in geo-localized content management: from 2D to 3D, users can seamlessly transform diverse GIS data streams into rich, multispectral environments, complete with pattern of life, humans, crowds, traffic, interactions, and behaviors.

The result is a digital twin that delivers more than area, space, and time – it delivers the fifth dimension: context.

