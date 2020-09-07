Digital Battlespace

Three companies gain AN/UYQ-70 sustainment work

7th September 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Three US-based firms have each received indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts from the Naval Surface Warfare Center to sustain the AN/UYQ-70 advanced display workstation aboard USN vessels.

DRS Laurel Technologies was awarded a maximum $37.48 million contract, more than Global Technology Systems (maximum $33.77 million) and Gryphon (maximum $29 ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace