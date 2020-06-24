Thales to supply dipping sonar spare parts for USN

Save this for later

The aviation arm of the US Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Thales Thales Defense & Security Inc a maximum $81.8 million sole-source contract, to provide spare parts for the AN/AQS-22 Airborne Low Frequency Sonar used by the USN.

Work will be conducted by Thales in Maryland and the contract will be completed by 30 July 2025, the DoD announced on 23 June.

The AN/AQS-22 dipping sonar is used by the USN as the primary undersea warfare sensor for the MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopter (pictured).

The system comprises seven weapon replaceable assemblies: acoustic processor (government-furnished AN/UYS-2A enhanced modular signal processor equipment); sonar transmitter/receiver; reeling machine interface unit; reeling machine control unit; reeling machine; reel and cable; and transducer assembly.

