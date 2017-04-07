Thales, PT Len extend MoU

Thales' Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's PT Len has been extended to include cooperation in combat management systems (CMS) in the country.

The MoU was signed in August 2014, covering the transfer of knowledge on combat management system development as well as combat system integration.

The extension of the existing MoU will strengthen cooperation between the two parties in areas of collaboration that will include further research and development in CMS, as well as the specific transfer of technology for the Thales TACTICOS CMS and other combat systems' integration. This will enable PT Len to develop its own capabilities for the software maintenance of the system throughout its life cycle.

Thales and PT Len have worked on a number of programmes together, including the Indonesian Navy's 2012 frigate programme, for which Thales supplied the TACTICOS CMS, the Smart-S Mk2 surveillance radar, the STIR 1.2 Mk2 EO fire control system, the Kingklip sonar, the Link-Y datalink, as well as its naval communication and navigation systems. The first of the two PKR frigates was delivered, on schedule, to the Indonesian Ministry on Defence in early February this year.

PT Len is also Thales's main partner for STARStreak.

