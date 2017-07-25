Ferra Engineering bags export contract

Ferra Engineering has received a contract from Thales Germany to build sub-assemblies for Phoenice, Thales’ tactical navigation radar system for submarines, the Australian Department of Defence announced on 21 July.

Ferra will deliver two systems for one of Thales Germany’s existing European customers, with the potential for substantial future sales.

Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne, said: ‘This export success exemplifies the defence industry we are seeking to build today and into the future to support defence capability, but also to create jobs and growth for Australians by increasing defence exports.’