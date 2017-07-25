To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ferra Engineering bags export contract

25th July 2017 - 08:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Ferra Engineering has received a contract from Thales Germany to build sub-assemblies for Phoenice, Thales’ tactical navigation radar system for submarines, the Australian Department of Defence announced on 21 July.

Ferra will deliver two systems for one of Thales Germany’s existing European customers, with the potential for substantial future sales.

Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne, said: ‘This export success exemplifies the defence industry we are seeking to build today and into the future to support defence capability, but also to create jobs and growth for Australians by increasing defence exports.’

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us