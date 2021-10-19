To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales augments radar portfolio with small UAVs in mind

19th October 2021 - 11:45 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

Ground Observer 20 is optimised to detect land targets such as vehicles and pedestrians, along with low altitude air targets like UAVs and helicopters. (Photo: Thomas Withington)

The Ground Observer 20 surveillance radar is designed to strengthen capabilities for detecting small aerial targets such as mini-UAVs.

Conscious of the continued need for militaries to improve detection of small UAVs, Thales launched its Ground Observer 20 (GO 20) multi-mission radar on 5 October at its premises in Limour, northern France.

Thales officials told Shephard that GO 20 complements and augments the existing portfolio of ground surveillance radars made by the company, with no plans to replace any systems.

The portable GO 20 scans conventionally with a rotating antenna moving through 360 degrees of azimuth. The antenna can also be manually tilted to ensure it detects low-flying air targets.

Citing the 2020 conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, …

