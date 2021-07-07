To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Thailand launches second military satellite

7th July 2021 - 09:10 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

NAPA-2 is the second military satellite that Thailand has launched. (Thai MoD)

Thailand continues its quest to utilise the space domain for military purposes.

The second satellite for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) was successfully blasted into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 1 July.

In the following 19 days, the NAPA-2 satellite will be launched from a D-Orbit satellite carrier to its next orbit.

NAPA-2 is a 6U-sized Earth observation satellite possessing an imaging resolution of 5m, and it can cover an area of 19km².

It can take multispectral images to aid analysis and provide information about disaster risk areas, for example. It is based on the principle that different objects reflect light at specific wavelengths, so ...

