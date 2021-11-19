Texan trainers for RTAF to include software-defined radios

Leidos Special Mission Aircraft to feature ThinKom phased array antenna
A modified Bombardier Challenger 650 will embark on its first test flight in early 2022 equipped with the ThinAir Ka2517 phased-array antenna.
Thailand-based RV Connex has awarded Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) a contract to deliver R&S M3AR software-defined radios (SDRs) for the Textron Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft being supplied to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).
R&S did not disclose the value of the contract or the delivery timescale. Its multiband-capable M3AR airborne transceivers have a modular design. The compact and lightweight transceivers are suitable for operation in different types of aircraft.
Different waveforms are available and can be installed to provide interoperability in multiple operational scenarios.
Thailand ordered a dozen T-6 Texan IIs plus training, spares and support services in September 2020 for $162 million. The aircraft will be designated T-6TH in RTAF service.
RTAF plans call for the Texan IIs to be delivered by 2023, when it intends to retire its existing fleet of 12 Pilatus PC-9Ms.
A modified Bombardier Challenger 650 will embark on its first test flight in early 2022 equipped with the ThinAir Ka2517 phased-array antenna.
IAI hopes to introduce its POP family to a broader Middle East audience.
A Vega launcher blasted off on 16 November with three SIGINT satellites for the French military.
What can the US do to catch up with China in the race for quantum computing supremacy?
EDGE has announced the launch of GPS-Protect, an anti-jam system that covers air, land and sea applications.
The Canadian subsidiary of L3Harris Technologies is to install mission kits aboard the Calidus B-250, and it is eyeing similar work in future for the newly unveiled B-350 variant.