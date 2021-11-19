Texan trainers for RTAF to include software-defined radios

T-6C Texan II training aircraft for the Royal Thai Air Force will be fitted with Rohde & Schwarz software-defined radios. (Photo: Rohde & Schwarz)

T-6C Texan II training aircraft for the Royal Thai Air Force will feature Rohde & Schwarz R&S M3AR software-defined radios.

Thailand-based RV Connex has awarded Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) a contract to deliver R&S M3AR software-defined radios (SDRs) for the Textron Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft being supplied to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

R&S did not disclose the value of the contract or the delivery timescale. Its multiband-capable M3AR airborne transceivers have a modular design. The compact and lightweight transceivers are suitable for operation in different types of aircraft.

Different waveforms are available and can be installed to provide interoperability in multiple operational scenarios.

Thailand ordered a dozen T-6 Texan IIs plus training, spares and support services in September 2020 for $162 million. The aircraft will be designated T-6TH in RTAF service.

RTAF plans call for the Texan IIs to be delivered by 2023, when it intends to retire its existing fleet of 12 Pilatus PC-9Ms.