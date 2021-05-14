ADF stays quiet on BMS rumours

An Australian Army soldier operates the dismounted version of the TORC2H BMS. (Gordon Arthur)

Mystery surrounds the reason for Australia quarantining its battle management system software.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is remaining silent after media reports alleged that the military had ordered the removal of software from its Israeli-origin battle management system (BMS).

The ABC, for example, claimed: '[The Department of] Defence has begun stripping Israeli-developed technology from army equipment because of fears it could ...