ADF stays quiet on BMS rumours

UK looks beyond Crowsnest for maritime early warning
Carrier Strike Groups and Littoral Strike Groups will need a new kind of early warning capability beyond 2029, the UK MoD believes.
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is remaining silent after media reports alleged that the military had ordered the removal of software from its Israeli-origin battle management system (BMS).
The ABC, for example, claimed: '[The Department of] Defence has begun stripping Israeli-developed technology from army equipment because of fears it could ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Carrier Strike Groups and Littoral Strike Groups will need a new kind of early warning capability beyond 2029, the UK MoD believes.
An orbital platform was used for a tactical maritime experiment by DARPA.
A constellation of six LEO satellites should support the intelligence-gathering requirements of joint forces conducting multi-domain operations around the world.
MANET devices from Persistent Solutions will provide payload data link and C2 for the newest unmanned ISR platform in the USN.
Recently released prototype proposals would improve how the DoD manages its use of the electromagnetic spectrum.
CIRCM uses a laser transmitting modulated pulses to confuse an incoming IR-guided missile.