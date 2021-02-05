Digital Battlespace
Systematic releases SitaWare Frontline 3.0
Systematic has launched the latest version of its mounted combat C2 system in the form of SitaWare Frontline 3.0.
‘The new system meets the challenges of the modern battlespace, with a range of features that deliver an operational advantage to commanders,’ Denmark-based Systematic announced on 5 February.
The new ...
Want to read more?
