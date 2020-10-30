Digital Battlespace
Systel launches Kite-Strike, a next-generation embedded edge supercomputer (sponsored video)
Systel, Inc.’s new Kite-Strike rugged mission computer is designed for a rapidly-changing military market, where technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) play a crucial role in harnessing the growing power of data.
Kite-Strike is the latest in Systel’s Strike product family of fully rugged mission computers, along with the Hawk-Strike and Raven-Strike product lines.
Set for release in November, Kite-Strike is a next-generation embedded edge supercomputer aimed at a range of military vehicles, along with multiple use cases in the commercial sector.
