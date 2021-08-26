Artificial intelligence and multi-domain operations (podcast)

The second episode of Shephard Studio’s Artificial Intelligence on the Battlefield podcast, sponsored by our partner Systel, looks more closely at the military applications of AI.

The US and its allies are today focused on multi-domain operations, also known as Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

In simple terms, the concept calls for platforms and systems across land, sea, air, space and cyber to increasingly interact and support one another.

Artificial intelligence will be vital for this future, collecting and manipulating vast amounts of data to make the information useful for military personnel.

But what will this mean for the combat environment, and what tangible benefits will it bring?

In episode two of the AI on the Battlefield podcast, we consider just what are the practical opportunities and challenges of AI on the battlefield?

The technology could transform the military environment, hugely easing the burden on human personnel. But it’s only an advantage when operators can quickly analyse and share the right data to the right person at the right time.

And, the same disruptive AI/ML technologies being pursued by the US and its allies could become an advantage for adversary nations such as China – if they get there first.