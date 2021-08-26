Artificial intelligence and multi-domain operations (podcast)

Australia begins search for personal ECM
Australia has begun its search for a new man-portable ECM system to enhance the EW protection it can provide to its troops.
Welcome to the second episode of the Artificial Intelligence on the Battlefield podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
The US and its allies are today focused on multi-domain operations, also known as Joint All-Domain Command and Control.
In simple terms, the concept calls for platforms and systems across land, sea, air, space and cyber to increasingly interact and support one another.
Artificial intelligence will be vital for this future, collecting and manipulating vast amounts of data to make the information useful for military personnel.
But what will this mean for the combat environment, and what tangible benefits will it bring?
In episode two of the AI on the Battlefield podcast, we consider just what are the practical opportunities and challenges of AI on the battlefield?
The technology could transform the military environment, hugely easing the burden on human personnel. But it’s only an advantage when operators can quickly analyse and share the right data to the right person at the right time.
And, the same disruptive AI/ML technologies being pursued by the US and its allies could become an advantage for adversary nations such as China – if they get there first.
UK firms Arqit and Babcock International have sealed a partnership agreement to test the encryption capabilities of QuantumCloud technology.
Leonardo and Northrop Grumman are to collaborate on countermeasures technology.
Discover how the adoption of open source software for military projects and software reuse can be differentiators providing strategic and tactical advantages on the battlefield.
Just how are the US and its allies employing recent advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data fusion to make sense of the noise and help military commanders make better decisions faster?
The promise and massive advantages of AI has led to doctrinal shifts and reimagining of systems and approaches for militaries around the world.