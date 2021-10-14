Artificial intelligence and the human-machine interface (podcast)

While Artificial Intelligence offers great potential for militaries, to be successful AI must support and empower soldiers, with autonomous systems maximising human capabilities. It must not hinder them.

Soldier-centred design can help maximise the benefits of the technology. Through soldier-centred design, AI-based technologies would be developed with the soldier at the heart.

While in the past, soldiers were often expected to adapt and conform to systems and platforms, the opposite will now be true.

In this third episode of Shephard Studio’s Artificial Intelligence on the Battlefield podcast, sponsored by our partner Systel, we look more closely at the future of the human-machine interface.