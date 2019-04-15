Switzerland orders Thales’ image intel

Thales has received a contract from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement to supply an IMINT/GEOINT image intelligence system for the Swiss armed forces, the company announced on 9 April.

The system is based on the company’s MINDS multi-sensor image interpretation and dissemination system, which is the export version of France’s SAIM system.The platform will enable analysis and optimal exploitation of still and video imagery data captured by current and future sensors.

The system will be completely virtualised to facilitate integration with the customer’s existing infrastructure. Its advanced functionality and built-in artificial intelligence will enable the most relevant information to be distributed to the Swiss authorities so they can make the right decisions.

The MINDS/SAIM platform has been designed to digitally process real-time data feeds from all types of sensors including satellite, airborne and ground. MINDS/SAIM will enable the Swiss armed forces to precisely target the data they need to process and to identify threats.

Delivery will begin in 2020.