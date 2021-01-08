Space Development Agency confirms Tracking Layer providers

Save this for later

​SpaceX and L3Harris to develop satellites for system to provide global indications, warning, tracking, and targeting of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems.

The US Space Development Agency (SDA) has again awarded SpaceX and L3Harris contracts to manufacture missile-warning satellites, confirming an original decision that was subject to protests from Airbus and Raytheon.

A re-evaluation of the $193.5 million deal for L3Harris and the $150.45 million contract for SpaceX confirmed that ...