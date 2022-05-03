Space competition intensifies for US

Hunter-class frigates to include NAVICS integrated communications system
Rohde & Schwarz Australia has been selected as communications system integrator in the early phase of the Hunter-class frigate programme.
The US faces strong competition from China and Russia in the Space domain according to ‘Challenges to Security in Space’, a US Defense Intelligence Agency report released on 12 April.
The DIA stated that both countries continue to challenge US capabilities in space through the development of EW, kinetic anti-satellite weapons and cyber effects.
The report noted that Russia and China have begun to include space scenarios in training exercises: ‘They continue to develop, test, and proliferate sophisticated anti-satellite weapons to hold US and allied space assets at risk.’
Iran and North Korea represent additional threats, with the DIA
Expedition Technology will help the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to execute the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development programme.
The PARADE C-UAS system will be used for national security purposes as well as securing major international events on national territory.
BAE Systems has been tasked with developing new information warfare techniques to paralyse adversary decision chains.
EVO2 LWIR sensors were previously only available with Oculus and Aeron cameras, but they can now also be installed with Osiris and Jaegar platforms from Silent Sentinel.
Relay ground stations are a component of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system to overhaul US missile warning and missile defence systems.