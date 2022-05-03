Space competition intensifies for US

The US faces strong competition from China and Russia in the Space domain according to ‘Challenges to Security in Space’, a US Defense Intelligence Agency report released on 12 April.

The DIA stated that both countries continue to challenge US capabilities in space through the development of EW, kinetic anti-satellite weapons and cyber effects.

The report noted that Russia and China have begun to include space scenarios in training exercises: ‘They continue to develop, test, and proliferate sophisticated anti-satellite weapons to hold US and allied space assets at risk.’

Iran and North Korea represent additional threats, with the DIA