South Korea orders advanced naval signal processing solution

16th November 2020 - 10:04 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

PAR measures noise emitted by submarines and surface vessels

Underwater sonar and acoustic specialists DSIT Solutions is providing its Portable Acoustic Range (PAR) system to South Korea, the Israeli company announced on 12 November.

The delivery date and value of the deal were not disclosed.

PAR is an advanced underwater signal processing solution operating in the 10,000-50,000Hz ...

