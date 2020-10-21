Single sensor mast enables multiple submarine ISR missions

Save this for later

The Integrated Communication and Surveillance system include an optronics mast from Hensoldt plus SIGINT and SATCOM payloads from Elta

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) subsidiary Elta has worked with Hensoldt Optronics to develop an Integrated Communication and Surveillance (ICS) system for submarine ISR missions.

ICS blends the OMS150 optronics mast from Hensoldt with SIGINT and SATCOM payloads from Elta, IAI announced on 21 October during the virtual Euronaval trade show ...