Singapore Airshow 2022: Rafael lines up new RecceLite targeting pod demo

Singapore Airshow 2022: Leonardo trusts Miysis to counter MANPADS proliferation
Leonardo is pursuing export sales of the Miysis directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system which could rise in the face of MANPADS proliferation.
Rafael will host a customer demonstration of its Reccelite ISR targeting pod this summer in Israel, with the manufacturer expecting more than 20 air force delegations to attend.
Designed for wide-area surveillance and capable of sensor-to-shooter exchanges in near real-time, the system also uses a digital data link. RecceLite ISR already equips a wide variety of combat fighter jets, including the F-15, F-16, F-18 Super Hornet, Eurofighter Typhoon, Mirage 2000 and Su-30, while also featuring on FA-50 and M-346 trainers.
Used in combination with Rafael’s ImiLite smart ground control station integrated with target recognition algorithms, operators can quickly detect and track targets of interest, with pilots also able to upload a new mission mid-flight.
‘The pod collects more than one terabyte of data per hour, so the ability to find your point of interest or exact spot that you are looking for is very difficult, which also means analysis of that data is critical,’ said a Rafael ISR targeting division spokesperson. ‘With the very smart algorithms the task becomes much easier.'
‘Interest from customers comes from the fact that we have multiple sensors on board RecceLite with very high-resolution imaging and very efficient scanning modes, and now we have also introduced a standoff capability on our third-generation version [Reccelite XR],' the spokesperson added.
Following the completion of Reccelite XR development in January 2022 and a subsequent live test with 25 industry partners from six countries, Rafael now plans a new customer demonstration.
‘We will have another [demonstration] this summer and we hope a greater number of customers will come because attendance was reduced with COVID last time,’ said the Rafael representative, who also confirmed that the forthcoming demonstration will also happen in Israel.
At an operational level, RecceLite has been ‘combat proven’ by the Israeli Defense Force, noted the spokesperson.
Additionally, German Eurofighter Typhoons equipped with RecceLite pods took over reconnaissance role duties from Tornado jets in August 2021, according to a report in the Behörden Spiegel newspaper.
