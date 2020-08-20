Digital Battlespace
Simulated MCM survey includes multi-architecture autonomy
UK-based SeeByte and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US have joined forces in trials to test a multi-architecture autonomy framework.
The Neptune autonomy engine from SeeByte was combined with the MOOS-IvP from MIT in a service-oriented, multi-autonomy interface, under a study funded by the US Office of ...
