SIERA travels to India

Sonar calibration system from RTSYS is ordered by Bharat Electronics.

France-based RTSYS is to deliver two SIERA sonar calibration systems to the Indian Navy (IN), under a contract from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The value of the deal was undisclosed.

SIERA will be used to calibrate sonars used by the IN, RTSYS announced on 17 February.

As a lightweight autonomous ...