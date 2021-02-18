Digital Battlespace

SIERA travels to India

18th February 2021 - 09:58 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Sonar calibration system from RTSYS is ordered by Bharat Electronics.

France-based RTSYS is to deliver two SIERA sonar calibration systems to the Indian Navy (IN), under a contract from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The value of the deal was undisclosed.

SIERA will be used to calibrate sonars used by the IN, RTSYS announced on 17 February.

As a lightweight autonomous ...

