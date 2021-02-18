Digital Battlespace
SIERA travels to India
France-based RTSYS is to deliver two SIERA sonar calibration systems to the Indian Navy (IN), under a contract from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
The value of the deal was undisclosed.
SIERA will be used to calibrate sonars used by the IN, RTSYS announced on 17 February.
As a lightweight autonomous ...
