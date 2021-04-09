SharpEye comes aboard Kormoran II minehunters

USAF selects builder for second phase of F-35 reprogramming lab
The ACURL lab at Eglin AFB plays an important role in the F-35 programme.
Two new Kormoran II-class mine countermeasures ships for the Polish Navy will include the Kelvin Hughes Mk11 X-band SharpEye maritime surveillance radar, Hensoldt UK announced on 8 April.
The solid-state radar will be installed on ORP Albatros and ORP Mewa for integration with an OSI Maritime Systems integrated navigation bridge system.
SharpEye will be tasked with navigation and surface surveillance functionality. The sensor is built to military standards and designed for the challenging environment aboard a naval vessel.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Albatros is scheduled for delivery to the Polish Navy in Q4 2021, followed by Mewa in 2022.
The two vessels were built by Remontowa Shipbuilding in Gdansk, Poland.
This article was amended on 9 April with the correct name of the shipyard.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
The ACURL lab at Eglin AFB plays an important role in the F-35 programme.
USAF picks a partner for scalable cybersecurity with 5G devices.
Wideband Adaptive RF Protection programme aims to develop wideband adaptive filtering and signal cancellation architectures.
New communications systems for the US Army in Capability Set 25 will incorporate features such as automated network management, cloud capabilities and SATCOM enhancements.
Three contracts cover advisory services for the 96th Cyberspace Test Group.
NATO Support and Procurement Agency places orders for AeroVironment hand-launched surveillance and reconnaissance drones.