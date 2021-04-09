SharpEye comes aboard Kormoran II minehunters

Hensoldt UK is equipping ORP Albatros with the Kelvin Hughes SharpEye X-band radar. (Photo: Hensoldt UK)

ORP Albatros and ORP Mewa will include the X-band SharpEye maritime surveillance radar.

Two new Kormoran II-class mine countermeasures ships for the Polish Navy will include the Kelvin Hughes Mk11 X-band SharpEye maritime surveillance radar, Hensoldt UK announced on 8 April.

The solid-state radar will be installed on ORP Albatros and ORP Mewa for integration with an OSI Maritime Systems integrated navigation bridge system.

SharpEye will be tasked with navigation and surface surveillance functionality. The sensor is built to military standards and designed for the challenging environment aboard a naval vessel.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Albatros is scheduled for delivery to the Polish Navy in Q4 2021, followed by Mewa in 2022.

The two vessels were built by Remontowa Shipbuilding in Gdansk, Poland.

This article was amended on 9 April with the correct name of the shipyard.

