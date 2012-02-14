SGA2012: Lockheed Martin extends ISR solution as contracted service
Lockheed Martin is offering its 'Dragon' ISR solution as a contracted service in response to tightening budgets in the defence sector, company executives have revealed.
Speaking to Shephard at the Singapore Airshow on 14 February, Lockheed Martin said the so-called 'Net Dragon' solution would satisfy the immediate needs of customers who require intelligence aircraft or ground systems to support missions for a short period of time.
'Security budgets are decreasing, yet the demand for ISR remains constant,' said Jim Quinn, VP C4ISR systems. 'With Net Dragon, we're able to provide the ISR capability customers need, without them having to incur
