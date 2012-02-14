To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SGA2012: Lockheed Martin extends ISR solution as contracted service

14th February 2012 - 19:22 GMT | by Andrew White in Singapore

RSS

Lockheed Martin is offering its 'Dragon' ISR solution as a contracted service in response to tightening budgets in the defence sector, company executives have revealed.

Speaking to Shephard at the Singapore Airshow on 14 February, Lockheed Martin said the so-called 'Net Dragon' solution would satisfy the immediate needs of customers who require intelligence aircraft or ground systems to support missions for a short period of time.

'Security budgets are decreasing, yet the demand for ISR remains constant,' said Jim Quinn, VP C4ISR systems. 'With Net Dragon, we're able to provide the ISR capability customers need, without them having to incur

Andrew White

Author

Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

Read full bio

