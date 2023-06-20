Senop to supply fire control shelters for coastal defence system

Senop been contracted by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to supply integrated fire control centres (FCC) as part of an international Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System (NSM CDS) programme.

The FCCs will be integrated into shelter systems.

NSM CDS is a ground based system using a net-centric architecture to achieve multiple simultaneous engagements and over-the-horizon targeting. It can be closely integrated with and adapted to a country’s adjacent weapons and C2 systems.

The FCC provides fire control and battle management C4I and is based on similar equipment used in the Kongsberg NASAMS air defence system. It is platform-agnostic and can be mounted on various wheeled and tracked chassis.

'This is a natural and exciting expansion to our long-term cooperation with [Konsberg]. We are looking forward to delivering our quality integration services and ensure customer success also in this field of defence,' said Senop managing director Aki Korhonen.

While no mention was made of the customer, Shephard has previously reported that Romania placed a contract for what is believed to be four NSM CDS launcher units in January 2023.