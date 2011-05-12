SELEX Galileo's Janus-N passes Italian trials
SELEX Galileo, a Finmeccanica Company, is pleased to announce that the Italian Navy (Marina Militare) has completed trials of four Janus-Naval (Janus-N) electro-optical turrets and has formally accepted the systems. The Janus-N systems were installed on four patrol boats (Classe Comandanti) of the Italian Navy which are regularly used in Italy for immigration control and operate out of the Navy's harbour at Augusta, Sicily.
Demonstrating SELEX Galileo's remarkable agility, the Janus-N systems are now fully operational just 10 months after the Company signed a contract to deliver the four systems.
"The success of the Janus-N programme is based on the close working relationship SELEX Galileo has established with the Italian Navy over a number of years. We hope that Janus-N will go on to be installed on all of the Italian Navy's patrol boats, to be used in operations against illegal immigration" said Mauro Gori, SVP Electro optics and Naval, adding: "The naval market requires increasingly sophisticated systems that allow crews to control the waters that surround them, for surveillance and self-protection. In both of these areas, SELEX Galileo has a strong tradition of excellence."
The Italian Navy was pleased by the speed at which the Janus-N was installed and by the excellent performance of the system. Plans are already in progress for the Navy to acquire a fifth system.
Source: Selex Galileo
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Leonardo DRS to provide new infrared sights for US Army snipers
Under a new five-year contract Leonardo DRS will supply US Army infantry units with its Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper, Improved Night/Day Observation Device Block III.
-
Northrop Grumman achieves design milestone for US Pacific missile tracking
The company's Relay Ground Station-Asia for the US Naval Information Warfare Center, to be stationed in Guam, has passed its preliminary design review.
-
Progressing an artificial advantage: Battlefield AI and C4ISR support (Sponsored)
The movement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies towards the frontline is gathering apace as computing power grows and can be more supportive of military operations.
-
L3Harris, Amazon team up to advance battlespace networking
L3Harris Technologies has announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to demonstrate networking and sensor fusion capabilities across a distributed battlespace. The two companies …
-
From Information to Insight (sponsored)
Until the 21st century, intelligence was gathered in discreet ways. People would go undercover, use secret codes, and pass intelligence over at park benches. With thanks to the huge leap forward in technology, we now live in a world with an abundance of easily accessible information.
-
L3Harris contracted for mobility research to inform autonomous systems development
L3Harris has been contracted by the US Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity to carry out human mobility modelling and simulation to support development of future autonomous systems.