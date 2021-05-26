Second leased AW139 arrives for Australian Army

Two more Advanced Hawkeyes to receive software boost
A pair of E-2D aircraft for the USN will be equipped with the latest DSSC4 software build.
Leonardo Australia announced on 25 May that it has delivered a second AW139 helicopter to Toll Helicopters, which is providing three for operation by the Australian Army under lease.
The first helicopter was delivered on 30 April.
All three helicopters will be flown by 5 Aviation Regiment from Hamel Lines at RAAF Base Townsville.
The Australian Army requires the AW139s to cover a capability shortfall from the MRH90 fleet. They are leased under Plan Corella, which is officially known as the Army Interim Commercial Helicopter.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, six AW139M helicopters (the military version of the multirole AW139) are in operation with the Royal Australian Air Force for search and rescue missions, with an out-of-service date of 2059.
The Dutch MoD wants to refresh the long-serving Military Approach and Surveillance System.
Has Germany changed tack on radar warning receivers for its ageing Tornado fleet?
MFEW-AL is designed for use on Group 4 UAS and other aircraft.
Both the AN/UPX-44A and AN/UPR-4(V) systems exceeded expectations in recent tests, Telephonics claims.
USSOCOM is mitigating obsolescence and enhancing forward-looking IR on its helicopters.