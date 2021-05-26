To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Second leased AW139 arrives for Australian Army

26th May 2021 - 10:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The second of three leased AW139 helicopters has been delivered to the Australian Army. (Photo: Leonardo Australia)

The Australian Army received its second AW139 leased helicopter on 25 May, with one more still to come.

Leonardo Australia announced on 25 May that it has delivered a second AW139 helicopter to Toll Helicopters, which is providing three for operation by the Australian Army under lease.

The first helicopter was delivered on 30 April.

All three helicopters will be flown by 5 Aviation Regiment from Hamel Lines at RAAF Base Townsville.

The Australian Army requires the AW139s to cover a capability shortfall from the MRH90 fleet. They are leased under Plan Corella, which is officially known as the Army Interim Commercial Helicopter.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, six AW139M helicopters (the military version of the multirole AW139) are in operation with the Royal Australian Air Force for search and rescue missions, with an out-of-service date of 2059.

