Satellite firms combine to offer integrated space-based ISR datasets

New contract will see Thales install secure SATCOM aboard aircraft such as the A330 MRTT and A400M.
Luxembourg-based RF geolocation data-as-a-service company Kleos announced on 9 February that it is working with geospatial analytics company Satellogic to pursue government and commercial space ISR tenders.
Satellogic (based in Argentina) provides high-resolution imagery to governments from its 17 satellites in low Earth orbit with an overall constellation of more than 60 planned by 2023, while Kleos has eight satellites in orbit with eight more to follow in April and June 2022.
Under the partnership, RF data from the Kleos LOCATE product will be layered with other types of earth observation data as a comprehensive offering to advance and deliver ISR capabilities.
‘The integrated datasets improve situational awareness and bring critical insights which enable decision-making at scale for government customers,’ Kleos claimed.
