Kleos plans to expand its cluster of low-orbit satellites in 2022

1st December 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Kleos satellites flying in formation. (Photo: Kleos)

Kleos has already launched two low-orbit clusters for RF reconnaissance, with two more expected in 2022.

Kleos Space, a space-powered data-as-a-service company, aims to operate a constellation of 20 low-orbit satellite clusters for RF reconnaissance.

Speaking to Shephard during the Association of Old Crows (AOC) annual conference in Washington DC on 30 November-2 December, Kleos CEO Andy Bowyer added that the Luxembourg-based company has already launched two clusters: Scouting Mission (KSM1) in November 2020, and Vigilance Mission (KSF1) in June 2021.

A third cluster, Patrol Mission (KSF2) is scheduled for launch in January 2022, while a fourth cluster, Observer Mission (KSF3), will be launched in mid-2022.

The deployment of the fourth cluster will add a further …

