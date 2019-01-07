Saab’s second GlobalEye completes maiden flight
Saab’s second GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft successfully completed its first flight on 3 January at the company’s airfield in Linköping, Sweden.
During the three hour flight the aircraft collected flight-test data.
Based on a modified Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft and equipped with a suite of advanced sensors including the Erieye ER airborne radar, GlobalEye is designed to perform activities including SAR, border surveillance and military operations
Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area surveillance, said: ‘Today’s successful first flight is another major step for GlobalEye. We received the initial contract in late 2015, completed the maiden flight with the first aircraft in March 2018 and now we have the second aircraft in the air just over nine months later. This is the kind of efficiency that signifies Saab.’
The launch customer for GlobalEye is the UAE, where the solution is known as the Swing Role Surveillance System.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Chess Dynamics turns to surveillance automation to reduce operator burden
Chess Dynamics' new Sea Eagle electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) makes use of technology from Vision4ce, introducing automation to ease the operator burden.
-
Northrop Grumman IBCS air and missile defence system complete key test phase
Northrop Grumman's IBCS missile and air defence system for the US Army has completed its Initial Operational Test and Evaluation at White Sands Missile Range.
-
US Air Force to grow E-11A BACN airborne communications gateway fleet
The United States Air Force (USAF) is expanding its E-11A fleet from three to five after awarding Northrop Grumman a contract to integrate Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) on two additional aircraft.
-
TCI and ECS's new counter-drone system foregrounds ease of use
TCI and Enterprise Control Systems displayed a new version of their BlackTALON counter-uncrewed systems (C-UAS) solution at this year's Association of Old Crows event with an emphasis on ease of use.
-
First Royal Air Force Wedgetail aircraft fitted with MESA surveillance sensor
The first of three Boeing E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft for the Royal Air Force (RAF) has been fitted with its Northrop Grumman MESA main sensor.
-
Jordan establishes Middle East's first drone and electronic warfare test range
The Middle East’s first test site for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS (C-UAS) technology and electronic warfare (EW) has been officially launched in Jordan.