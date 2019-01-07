Saab’s second GlobalEye completes maiden flight

Saab’s second GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft successfully completed its first flight on 3 January at the company’s airfield in Linköping, Sweden.

During the three hour flight the aircraft collected flight-test data.

Based on a modified Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft and equipped with a suite of advanced sensors including the Erieye ER airborne radar, GlobalEye is designed to perform activities including SAR, border surveillance and military operations

Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area surveillance, said: ‘Today’s successful first flight is another major step for GlobalEye. We received the initial contract in late 2015, completed the maiden flight with the first aircraft in March 2018 and now we have the second aircraft in the air just over nine months later. This is the kind of efficiency that signifies Saab.’

The launch customer for GlobalEye is the UAE, where the solution is known as the Swing Role Surveillance System.