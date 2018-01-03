Saab unveils Sea Giraffe 4A FF

Saab has introduced a fixed-panel configuration of its active electrically scanned array (AESA) radar family called the Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face (FF), the company announced on 29 December.

The Sea Giraffe 4A FF is a derivative of the company’s family of rotating, full AESA S-band radar systems. With a low top-weight that adds flexibility, the radar can be installed to improve surveillance capabilities on a range of naval platforms.

Anders Linder, head of Saab’s business unit Surface Radar Solutions, said: ‘Many naval customers require surveillance radars in a fixed faced configuration, primarily for their principal surface combatants.

‘With the new Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face configuration, we complement our existing offer to meet these requirements. Our aim is to ensure a successful outcome of any mission.’

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Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face (FF)

Sea Giraffe 4A