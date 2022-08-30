Saab to provide more ATC radars for USN aircraft carriers

Saab has received a $30.29 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command for production and delivery of two AN/SPN-50(V)1 shipboard air traffic control (ATC) radars, the DoD announced on 29 August.

The company will also provide two onboard repair kits, and two depot spares kits.

Work is expected to be completed in September 2024.

The AN/SPN-50(V)1 radar system is a US version of the Saab Sea Giraffe agile multi-beam (AMB) radar.

It functions as the primary radar for ATC surveillance aboard USN nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

The AN/SPN-50(V)1 advanced to phase two LRIP in the USN Shipboard Air Traffic Radar programme with a contract for Saab in April 2021.