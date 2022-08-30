To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Saab to provide more ATC radars for USN aircraft carriers

30th August 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

AN/SPN-50(V)1 ATC radar. (Photo: NAWCAD)

Saab is to produce and deliver two AN/SPN-50(V)1 ATC radars for the USN.

Saab has received a $30.29 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command for production and delivery of two AN/SPN-50(V)1 shipboard air traffic control (ATC) radars, the DoD announced on 29 August.

The company will also provide two onboard repair kits, and two depot spares kits.

Work is expected to be completed in September 2024.

The AN/SPN-50(V)1 radar system is a US version of the Saab Sea Giraffe agile multi-beam (AMB) radar.

It functions as the primary radar for ATC surveillance aboard USN nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

The AN/SPN-50(V)1 advanced to phase two LRIP in the USN Shipboard Air Traffic Radar programme with a contract for Saab in April 2021.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us