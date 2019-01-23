Saab to support UK’s Giraffe AMB radars

Saab has received a contract to provide support services for the UK Ministry of Defence’s Giraffe AMB land-based radar systems, the company announced on 18 January.

The contract will see Saab provide spares, repairs and maintenance, field service representative services as well as design assurance and configuration management.

Saab’s multi-function Giraffe AMB radars have been in operation with the UK armed forces since 2007. The radars have been upgraded with features including identification friend or foe Mode 5 and are integrated with the Link 16 data network.The radar can detect incoming rockets, artillery shells and mortars and provide air situational awareness and air defence on operations.

The contract will run from 2019 through 2024.