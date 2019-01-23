Saab to support UK’s Giraffe AMB radars
Saab has received a contract to provide support services for the UK Ministry of Defence’s Giraffe AMB land-based radar systems, the company announced on 18 January.
The contract will see Saab provide spares, repairs and maintenance, field service representative services as well as design assurance and configuration management.
Saab’s multi-function Giraffe AMB radars have been in operation with the UK armed forces since 2007. The radars have been upgraded with features including identification friend or foe Mode 5 and are integrated with the Link 16 data network.The radar can detect incoming rockets, artillery shells and mortars and provide air situational awareness and air defence on operations.
The contract will run from 2019 through 2024.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Australia looks to Thales for next-generation naval comms
Thales has supported the Australian Navy with the MTWAN network for the past 12 years.
-
How commercial innovation is reshaping military operations (Studio)
A range of new data-focused technologies are transforming military operations, many originating in the commercial sector.
-
Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise
Raytheon will develop a tactical edge networking capability as part of the USAF's Advanced Battle Management effort.
-
Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme
The US Air Force's Fight Tonight effort supported by a team lead by Raytheon BBN will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios.
-
Viasat aims to launch first satellite of new constellation in Q1 2023
The new three-satellite constellation improves Viasat's global coverage and allows it to surge capacity to meet operational requirements.