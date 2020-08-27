Digital Battlespace

S2 to work on EM spectrum receiver for USN

27th August 2020 - 14:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

DARPA has selected S2 Corporation to build and demonstrate a prototype broadband electro-magnetic (EM) spectrum receiver system.

A $9 million contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, announced by the DoD on 26 August, includes an 8-month base period and an 18-month option period. The latter, if exercised, would ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace