Digital Battlespace
S2 to work on EM spectrum receiver for USN
DARPA has selected S2 Corporation to build and demonstrate a prototype broadband electro-magnetic (EM) spectrum receiver system.
A $9 million contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, announced by the DoD on 26 August, includes an 8-month base period and an 18-month option period. The latter, if exercised, would ...
