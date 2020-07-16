Digital Battlespace

Royal Netherlands Navy selects Thales for radar provision

16th July 2020 - 15:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Netherlands Defence Materiel Organisation and Thales signed a contract on 15 July for the delivery of an NS100 radar, seven Scout Mk3 radars and an IFF system.

The NS100 dual-axis multi-beam surveillance radar will replace the Variant radar currently deployed on HNLMS Johan de Witt Landing Platform Docks (LPD ...

