Raytheon wins USAF mobile sensors contract
Raytheon will operate and maintain radar systems aboard two US Navy vessels under a contract announced on 27 February.
The four year IDIQ mobile sensors contract is valued at up to $128 million.
The contract will see Raytheon deploy personnel aboard missile range instrumentation ship USNS Howard O Lorenzen to operate and maintain the Cobra King radar; and tracking ship USNS Invincible to operate and maintain the Gray Star radar.
The two shipboard radars are forward deployed supporting US Pacific Command and US Central Command. In addition operating and maintaining the radars and their subsystems, Raytheon will also provide engineering and logistics support.
Todd Probert, vice president of mission support and modernization at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said: 'Raytheon is sustaining and modernising the advanced sensor systems the air force depends on to succeed on today's digital battlefield. We will keep Cobra King and Gray Star available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no matter where they are in the world.'
