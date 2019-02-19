Raytheon to deliver ARC-231A radios
Raytheon has received a $406 million IDIQ contract from the US Army to deliver its ARC-231A radio systems, the company announced on 14 February.
The five-year contract includes upgrades, production and support for up to 5,000 radios. The radios will be installed on a variety of army platforms including the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, UH-72 Lakota utility helicopter and the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.
The software-defined ARC-231A radios can accommodate rapid upgrades without requiring it to be removed from its platform.
The radio’s latest version recently achieved NSA Type 1 certification and delivers secure, classified communications on the battlefield.
