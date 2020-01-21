Digital Battlespace
Raytheon awarded FAB-T contract modification
Raytheon has received a contract modification for its work on the Family of Advanced Beyond Line-of-Sight Terminals (FAB-T) production contract.
The $36.8 million modification was issued by the FAB-T Contracting Office, Hanscom Air Force Base.
The work relates to the software encryption platform (SEP) engineering change effort for FAB-T, to develop and deliver an updated National Security Agency approved SEP.
Work will run through to March 2023.
FAB-T is a secure communications terminal that receives and transmits voice, data, imagery and video. It provides access to and C2 communication and links to the Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite system.
