Digital Battlespace

Raytheon awarded FAB-T contract modification

21st January 2020 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Raytheon has received a contract modification for its work on the Family of Advanced Beyond Line-of-Sight Terminals (FAB-T) production contract.

The $36.8 million modification was issued by the FAB-T Contracting Office, Hanscom Air Force Base.

The work relates to the software encryption platform (SEP) engineering change effort for FAB-T, to develop and deliver an updated National Security Agency approved SEP.

Work will run through to March 2023.

FAB-T is a secure communications terminal that receives and transmits voice, data, imagery and video. It provides access to and C2 communication and links to the Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite system.

