Raytheon and FlexRadio to develop HF airborne radio for USAF

Raytheon and FlexRadio will develop and qualify a new high-frequency airborne communications radio under a $36 million contract awarded by the Consortium Management Group (CMG) on behalf of the US government.

The agreement with CMG was signed on behalf of the Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace, in support of requirements from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and will result in the development of a new radio to provide beyond line-of-sight, long distance communications for aircrews.

The Raytheon-FlexRadio team is one of two recipients for this development programme, and after this 31-month contracted period, one team will be selected to move to production.

‘High-frequency radios provide the military with secure communications in an increasingly complex and congested threat environment,’ Barbara Borgonovi, VP of integrated communication systems at Raytheon, said.

‘Raytheon's partnership with FlexRadio combines commercial innovation with advanced military hardening techniques to rapidly deliver a next-generation operational capability that supports strategic and tactical missions.’

‘Worldwide high-frequency communications is what our commercial customers do every day using virtually every mode of operation and type of propagation,’ Gerald Youngblood, CEO of FlexRadio, added.

‘Our partnership brings together the vast resources and experience of Raytheon in airborne tactical communications systems with FlexRadio's commercial off-the-shelf high-frequency software defined radios to deliver a modular, extensible, and flexible communications platform for the warfighter.’