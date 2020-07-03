Raptor launches VIS-SWIR camera for integration with EO systems

Save this for later

Northern Ireland-based Raptor Photonics has launched a low-power (8W) version of its Owl 1280 visible shortwave infrared (VIS-SWIR) camera with high-definition serial digital interface (HD-SDI) connectivity, for integration with OEM EO systems.

Owl 1280 is an indium-gallium-arsenide based camera combining 1280x1024 resolution and 10μm pitch pixel size.

The camera produces ...