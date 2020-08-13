Digital Battlespace

QPS integrates FarSounder sonar

13th August 2020 - 13:42 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

QPS integrates FarSounder sonar Netherlands-based Quality Positioning Services (QPS) has integrated Argos Forward Looking Sonars (FLS) from US company FarSounder into its Qinsy survey software package (pictured).

Argos sonar users are now able to display their FLS bathymetric data in the Qinsy platform along with the rest of the survey ...

