Qatar to acquire additional Rafale aircraft
Qatar Emiri Air Force has signed an agreement with Dassault Aviation to acquire an additional 12 Rafale omnirole combat aircraft.
The new aircraft will join the 24 Rafale ordered by Qatar in May 2015.
Thales, a member of the French Rafale team, will provide a range of intelligent electronic systems for the Rafale, including the RBE2 AESA radar, the Spectra electronic warfare system, optronics, the communication, navigation and identification system, cockpit display systems, power generation systems and a logistics support component.
The equipment supports the Rafale’s ability to perform different tasks including reconnaissance, air defence and precision strike, in a single mission.
Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales, said: ‘Qatar relies on Thales and its skills in connectivity technologies, big data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, all of which are central in the contracts that have been announced today.’
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