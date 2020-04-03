PREMIUM: Waveform translation simplifies special forces communications

DE&S awards anti-jamming research contract to Cobham Cobham Aerospace Connectivity is to work on researching advanced anti-jamming techniques for the MoD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S;) to protect Global Navigation Satellite Systems ...

Lockheed supports GPS military security upgrade The US Space Force has been working with Lockheed Martin to deliver an upgrade to GPS that ensures an ultra-secure, jamming-resistant Military Code (M-Code) signal. ...

PREMIUM: US continues effort to harden UAVs against electromagnetic attack DARPA is bringing its Collaborative Operations in Denied Environments (CODE) initiative to a conclusion, with the programme transitioning to the USN. CODE was one of ...

Lockheed Martin’s GPS III satellite joins US constellation Lockheed Martin’s GPS III satellite has been integrated into the US GPS constellation under the command of US Space Force’s Space Operations Command. GPS III, ...

Finnish Defence Forces order TAC WIN​ Bittium announced on 23 March that it has received another purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for its Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN). ...