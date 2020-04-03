Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Waveform translation simplifies special forces communications

3rd April 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

Joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs) have numerous tools at their disposal to communicate with aircraft overhead providing close air support (CAS). In recent years, US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has adopted Viasat’s AN/PRC-161 handheld radio which can carry voice and data traffic across the NATO Link-16 tactical data ...

