PREMIUM: US Army releases robotic data collection tool

​Data DirectoR (DDR) will improve data collection and analysis as well as will pave the way to progress in the development of autonomous systems. It can record messages, topics, timestamps for all designated information a user wants to capture.

The US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) is aiming to improve data collection and analysis, as well as develop more capable autonomous systems, with a new open-source robotic data recording tool called Data DirectoR (DDR).

Kevin Mills, Associate Director for Ground Vehicle Robotics at the GVSC (which is part of ...