PREMIUM: Extra training needed to improve US Army networking

​Three-week exercise to demonstrate Capability Set 21 equipment also revealed hardware concerns

The US Army Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) concept completed a Soldier Touch Point (STP) exercise in September that identified a need for further unit-level training.

The three-week STP event involved units from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd (1/82nd) Airborne Division. A battalion-scale, force-on-force training exercise featured developmental operations ...