Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Cyber concerns linger for USSF

22nd October 2020 - 11:21 GMT | by David Walsh in Maryland

RSS

Save this for later

Does the US Space Force recognise the proper importance of cyber security and is it acting accordingly?

The US Space Force (USSF) remains the subject of chatter, curiosity and not a little concern as it approaches its first birthday in December.

The space service branch of the US armed forces is tasked with executing an array of complex missions but some observers worry that cybersecurity is not ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace