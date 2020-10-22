Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Cyber concerns linger for USSF
The US Space Force (USSF) remains the subject of chatter, curiosity and not a little concern as it approaches its first birthday in December.
The space service branch of the US armed forces is tasked with executing an array of complex missions but some observers worry that cybersecurity is not ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
USMC places order for VSAT-E replacement
Corps orders to 169 wideband satellite terminals
-
Single sensor mast enables multiple submarine ISR missions
The Integrated Communication and Surveillance system include an optronics mast from Hensoldt plus SIGINT and SATCOM payloads from Elta
-
Thales to support tactical radar on Halifax-class frigates
Thales Canada is to continue support for the Smart-S Mk 2 naval air and surface surveillance radar installed on Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigates. Work on the ...
-
Australian AOR vessels receive software-defined radios
All HF transceivers and receivers are HF wideband-ready for future data communications, according to manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz
-
Spain picks HF radio provider
New solution could replace existing radio communications equipment
-
Aether Spy progresses to next phase
Transition to digital AESA technology aligns with USAF digital engineering initiatives