Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Australia mulls one replacement Growler
The Australian government is still seeking compensation for the loss of one EA-18G Growler EW aircraft after a 2018 accident. Meanwhile, the Department of Defence is reviewing Growler capability requirements to determine if a replacement aircraft is needed.
‘Aircraft replacement options are subject to normal Defence capability acquisition processes through ...
Want to read more?
This content is only available to Premium News subscribers
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Elta to support Future Sensing programme
Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI’s) Elta Systems has teamed up with the international accelerator MassChallenge office in Israel to offer an acceleration programme for Future Sensing ...
-
Northrop Grumman to develop PTS rapid prototype
Northrop Grumman is to develop a Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) rapid prototype payload for the US Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center. The payload ...
-
Germany joins ESSOR programme
The Alliance for ESSOR (a4ESSOR) has been awarded a contract amendment by OCCAR which allows Germany to join the European Secure Software defined Radio (ESSOR) ...
-
First LTAMDS antenna array complete
Raytheon has completed the first radar antenna array for the US Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the company announced on 21 ...
-
Bittium receives Finnish orders
Bittium has announced new purchase orders for its Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system and Bittium Tough Comnode terminals from the Finnish Defence ...
-
Tapestry Solutions to support GDSS
Boeing subsidiary Tapestry Solutions has been awarded a contract to sustain and modernise the US Air Force’s Global Decision Support System (GDSS). GDSS is the ...