Parallax takes a view on cognitive systems engineering

9th May 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Parallax Advanced Research will support agile software development and cognitive systems engineering efforts by the USAF. (Photo: Parallax)

USAF picks Parallax Advanced Research to create software prototypes that improve analytic reasoning and insight from ‘complex and uncertain data in a variety of operational domains’.

Ohio-based SME Parallax Advanced Research has won a $97.5 million IDIQ contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory for R&D on cognitive systems engineering and agile software development methods.

Parallax was selected ahead of three other bidders. The SME has experience in R&D for human factors and UAV C2 (in collaboration with the FAA), as well as human-machine teaming involving AI.

The company will create enhanced workflows, develop and transition rapid software prototypes and conduct scientific research and experimentation ‘that improves analytic reasoning, insight and meaning-making from complex and uncertain data in a variety of operational domains’, the DoD revealed on 6 May.

Parallax will complete work on the contract at Wright-Patterson AFB by May 2029.

