Parallax takes a view on cognitive systems engineering

USAF raises contract ceiling for DB-110 reconnaissance pod
Major modification raises ceiling of DB-110 airborne ISR pod contract to beyond $1 billion.
Ohio-based SME Parallax Advanced Research has won a $97.5 million IDIQ contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory for R&D on cognitive systems engineering and agile software development methods.
Parallax was selected ahead of three other bidders. The SME has experience in R&D for human factors and UAV C2 (in collaboration with the FAA), as well as human-machine teaming involving AI.
The company will create enhanced workflows, develop and transition rapid software prototypes and conduct scientific research and experimentation ‘that improves analytic reasoning, insight and meaning-making from complex and uncertain data in a variety of operational domains’, the DoD revealed on 6 May.
Parallax will complete work on the contract at Wright-Patterson AFB by May 2029.
Northrop Grumman is integrating its AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite aboard USAF F-16 fighter aircraft.
China, Iran, North Korea and Russia all pose potential problems for US military space capabilities — does salvation lie in leveraging the commercial space sector?
Rohde & Schwarz Australia has been selected as communications system integrator in the early phase of the Hunter-class frigate programme.
Expedition Technology will help the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to execute the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development programme.
The PARADE C-UAS system will be used for national security purposes as well as securing major international events on national territory.