US Army awards EW jamming pod support contract to Lockheed Martin

Netherlands issues RfI to replace air force radars
The Dutch MoD wants to refresh the long-serving Military Approach and Surveillance System.
OEM Lockheed Martin is to provide total system support for Multi-Function Electronic Warfare-Air Large (MFEW-AL) EW jamming systems, under a new $7.53 million contract from the US Army.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order with an estimated completion date of 18 November 2022, the DoD noted in a 21 May announcement.
MFEW-AL is a pod system designed by Lockheed Martin for installation aboard Group 4 UAS and other airborne platforms.
The US Army first installed the MFEW-AL pod on MQ-1C Grey Eagle UAVs in 2019 and it carried out testing and experimentation with the jamming system in 2020.
Has Germany changed tack on radar warning receivers for its ageing Tornado fleet?
Both the AN/UPX-44A and AN/UPR-4(V) systems exceeded expectations in recent tests, Telephonics claims.
USSOCOM is mitigating obsolescence and enhancing forward-looking IR on its helicopters.
L3Harris Technologies continues to equip rotorcraft with integrated self-protection suite.
IAI is exploring the potential of nanosatellites and microsatellites to deliver persistent overhead surveillance of threat areas.