US Army awards EW jamming pod support contract to Lockheed Martin

Grey Eagle UAVs. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Ken Scar)

MFEW-AL is designed for use on Group 4 UAS and other aircraft.

OEM Lockheed Martin is to provide total system support for Multi-Function Electronic Warfare-Air Large (MFEW-AL) EW jamming systems, under a new $7.53 million contract from the US Army.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order with an estimated completion date of 18 November 2022, the DoD noted in a 21 May announcement.

MFEW-AL is a pod system designed by Lockheed Martin for installation aboard Group 4 UAS and other airborne platforms.

The US Army first installed the MFEW-AL pod on MQ-1C Grey Eagle UAVs in 2019 and it carried out testing and experimentation with the jamming system in 2020.