To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Digital Battlespace

US Army awards EW jamming pod support contract to Lockheed Martin

24th May 2021 - 15:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Grey Eagle UAVs. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Ken Scar)

MFEW-AL is designed for use on Group 4 UAS and other aircraft.

OEM Lockheed Martin is to provide total system support for Multi-Function Electronic Warfare-Air Large (MFEW-AL) EW jamming systems, under a new $7.53 million contract from the US Army.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order with an estimated completion date of 18 November 2022, the DoD noted in a 21 May announcement.

MFEW-AL is a pod system designed by Lockheed Martin for installation aboard Group 4 UAS and other airborne platforms.

The US Army first installed the MFEW-AL pod on MQ-1C Grey Eagle UAVs in 2019 and it carried out testing and experimentation with the jamming system in 2020.

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users